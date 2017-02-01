Connie Stopher is new SIEDO executive director

Connie Stopher has been hired as the new executive director of the Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization, or SIEDO.

Stopher is now executive director of the South Coast Development Council in Coos Bay, Ore. She’ll begin as SIEDO’s executive director on March 15. She’ll be responsible for leading the economic development activities in southern Idaho, working closely with SIEDO’s executive board, member cities and counties, the College of Southern Idaho, Business Plus (a regional private business non-profit organization), regional and state agencies, and site selectors. Her efforts will be focused on talent attraction and business recruitment, expansion and retention.

SIEDO was formed in 2001 to support and expand economic development efforts in southern Idaho.