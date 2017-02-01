Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Idaho unemployment drops to 3.7 percent (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith February 1, 2017 0

Idaho's unemployment rate dropped back to 3.7 percent in December after spending five months at 3.8 percent. The change was due to an employment increase of 300 and a labor force decrease of 200, pushing the number of unemployed Idahoans down to 30,000, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. The department's year-over-year data shows a net gain of ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

