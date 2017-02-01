Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Idaho's unemployment rate dropped back to 3.7 percent in December after spending five months at 3.8 percent. The change was due to an employment increase of 300 and a labor force decrease of 200, pushing the number of unemployed Idahoans down to 30,000, according to the Idaho Department of Labor. The department's year-over-year data shows a net gain of ...