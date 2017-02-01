Jamie Sanchez hired at Thornton Oliver Keller

Jamie Sanchez has joined Thornton Oliver Keller as a help desk technician.

Sanchez has more than 10 years of customer service experience. She will be responsible for providing technology support to end users and will assist with the management of the firm’s computers, devices and software. In addition, she will assist with technical troubleshooting, training and the administration of the help desk process for local and remote users.

Sanchez holds a BBA in information technology management from Boise State University and an associate’s degree in general business from the College of Southern Idaho.



Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate is an Idaho-based full service commercial real estate company offering brokerage and property management services.