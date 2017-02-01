Jim Martell wins Idaho Weed Control Association Hall of Fame award

Jim Martell, the Canyon County weed and gopher control superintendent, has received the 2016 Hall of Fame Award from the Idaho Weed Control Association. The award, which recognizes individuals who have shown a history of service in the general area of weed management, was presented to Martell during the IWCA’s Noxious Weed Conference Jan. 18-19 in Boise.

Martell began his career with Canyon County Weed and Gopher Control in 1994 and was promoted to superintendent in 2004. He’s responsible for the control of noxious weeds on 604 square miles of public and private land in Canyon County. In 2014, he was named IWCA Superintendent of the Year for his work coordinating highly effective weed control programs within Canyon County and the surrounding areas. He was also recognized for his dedication to promoting responsible weed control through proper communication and training.