Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / LegalBoard is a keyboard designed for lawyers (access required)

LegalBoard is a keyboard designed for lawyers (access required)

By: Erika Strebel February 1, 2017 0

It all started with the pesky section symbol. About a year ago Brian Potts, a lawyer then working at Foley & Lardner in Madison, Wisc., found himself frustrated when he regularly had to pause in the middle of writing briefs to go about the cumbersome task of inserting section symbols. For Potts back then — as ...

About Erika Strebel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo