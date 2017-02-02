Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Aura Soma Lava Hot Springs property is for sale (access required)

Aura Soma Lava Hot Springs property is for sale (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 2, 2017 0

The 3.3-acre Aura Soma Lava Hot Springs in Lava Hot Springs is available for $3.99 million. Owner Evelee Hill, who is a broker, has not technically put her hospitality operation on the market, but she has talked with a couple of prospective buyers. The property includes 20 rooms in several buildings, a hot spring pool, a 1911 ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo