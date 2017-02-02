Chuck Miller recognized by National Association of Home Builders

The National Association of Home Builders has named Chuck Miller the 2016 Sales and Marketing/Institute of Residential Marketing Educator of the Year.

President and CEO of Chuck Miller Construction Inc. in Boise, Miller is a certified NAHB instructor and was a subject matter expert for revisions of a number of NAHB courses on residential marketing and business operations.

In the interest of extending the reach of building education to those who may represent the future of the industry, Miller presents NAHB’s “Homes of Our Own” programs to teach children, young adults, parents and teachers about home building, environmental issues, and careers in home building industries.

“Chuck doesn’t just talk about the importance of education. He also works to stay current, and even ahead, of industry trends so he can better teach the home builders, remodelers and other industry professionals who take these classes,” said said 2016 NAHB Education Chair William L. Shaw, Jr.

Miller is active in the national and local HBAs, having served on several committees and in leadership positions, currently as trustee of the NAHB National Sales and Marketing Council and Chairman of the Boise HBA Ethics and Arbitration Committee.

The 2016 Designee of the Year award winners were recognized on Jan. 9 at the Designation Achievement Reception just before the 2017 International Builders’ Show in Orlando.