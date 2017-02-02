Four new directors join the Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County board of directors has elected four new directors: Captain Dana Borgquist, Coby Dennis, Linda Payne Smith and Evan Rainwater.

Borgquist is a captain with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office. He is assigned to the police services bureau of the Sheriff’s Office which includes contract cities, patrol, investigations and crime lab. “Children and young people’s attitudes towards the police are often characterized by feelings of mistrust and sometimes fear. I’d like to change that,” said Borgquist.

Dennis is the deputy superintendent of the Boise School District and has successfully led efforts to improve instruction and overall academic achievement in the schools for the past 26 years. “The

three impact areas of the Boys & Girls Clubs of academic success, healthy lifestyles and good citizenship align perfectly with the district’s mission of graduating each student prepared for college, career and citizenship. We are natural partners and share the same goals for kids in Ada County,” he said.

Payne Smith is the vice president of transformational and special projects at Saint Alphonsus Health System. Prior to joining Saint Alphonsus, she was executive vice president at US Bank. She has served on many community boards throughout the Treasure Valley. “I was introduced to the Boys & Girls Club many years ago by my dear friend Bill Moseley. I look forward to joining the board and continuing to watch the Clubs grow and thrive. Our youth are our most important asset and the clubs are vital in helping them feel safe, secure and having an opportunity to grow,” Payne Smith said.

Rainwater is the senior vice president of manufacturing and strategic sourcing at Albertsons Companies. Prior to his current position, he was the group vice president of supply chain with Safeway. “I enjoy making an impact in my profession, personally, and I’d like to make an impact in the community that I call home,” said Rainwater.

More than 4,000 local at-risk youth and children participate in programs at the clubs’ three facilities. Clubs include the Moseley Center in Garden City, Meridian Boys & Girls Club in Meridian, a school-based site in Kuna and a summer program in Boise.