Micron CEO announces retirement plans

Mark Durcan, the chief executive officer of Micron Technology Inc., has announced he plans to retire, and the company is now looking for a successor.

Durcan has been CEO of the Boise-based global semiconductor systems company for five years. The board has created a committee and hired an executive search firm to find candidates to take the CEO job.

Durcan will continue to lead Micron as CEO during the search, and will help the company with the search and leadership transition, a spokesman said in a statement.

“Mark Durcan recently discussed with the board his desire to retire from Micron when the time and conditions were right for the company,” said Robert E. Switz, chairman of the board and a member of the search committee. his replacement.”