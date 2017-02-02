Quantcast
National survey: Apartment markets are slowing across US (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires February 2, 2017

Apartment markets aren’t quite as hot as they used to be, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council’s quarterly survey released in January. As Multi-Housing News reports, all four of the survey’s indexes remained below the break-even level of 50 for the second quarter in a row: market tightness, sales volume, equity financing and debt financing. The ...

