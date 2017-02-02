Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Plan calls for removing a lane of Fairview and Main in Boise’s West End (access required)

Plan calls for removing a lane of Fairview and Main in Boise’s West End (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 2, 2017 0

City and county planners are considering a plan to reduce the traffic lanes from four to three on Main Street and Fairview on Boise’s west end to add street parking and bicycle lanes. The city of Boise and Ada County Highway District will independently decide the priority of the Fairview and Main Local Streets Improvement between ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

