Allison Westfall will join the State Department of Education February 13 as director of communications.

Westfall is director of community relations for the Nampa School District. She has worked for the district for more than 10 years. Prior to joining the district, Westfall was the public information officer for the state Department of Education from January 1998 to July 2006. From September 1987 to December 1997, she worked as a reporter and editor for the Idaho Press-Tribune.