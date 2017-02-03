Quantcast
Mormon temple in Meridian to hold open house (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 3, 2017 0

The Treasure Valley’s second Church of Latter-day Saints temple will open in fall after more than three years of construction on Linder Road at the northern edge of Meridian. The Mormon church on Jan. 26 announced the open house dates for the general public to tour the temple from Oct. 21 to Nov. 11. The date ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

