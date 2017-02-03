Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Scout Technology Inc. leased 3,200 square feet of industrial space at 11350 W. Executive Drive in Boise. Chris Pearson, SIOR, Dan Minnaert, SIOR, CCIM, and Devin Pierce, SIOR, all of Thornton Oliver Keller facilitated the transaction. Paddles Up Poke leased 1,832 square feet in the Ninth & Idaho Building, 237 N. Ninth St., in Boise. Karena ...