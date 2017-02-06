Quantcast
Bill to remove licensing fee from gas hybrids heads to House

By: Benton Alexander Smith February 6, 2017

The 2015 Legislature passed several bills to raise money for road and bridge maintenance, but a House committee now says lawmakers went too far on one of the laws. The House Transportation and Defense Committee voted unanimously in favor of a bill to remove an annual $75 fee from gas hybrids Feb. 2. The bill will ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

