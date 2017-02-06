Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The 2015 Legislature passed several bills to raise money for road and bridge maintenance, but a House committee now says lawmakers went too far on one of the laws. The House Transportation and Defense Committee voted unanimously in favor of a bill to remove an annual $75 fee from gas hybrids Feb. 2. The bill will ...