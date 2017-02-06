Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Farm loan volume dropped nationally last year, but not in Idaho (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith February 6, 2017 0

Farm lending slowed precipitously last year across the nation, according to the Federal Reserve. But Idaho has largely been shielded from the decline due to the diversity of its agricultural products. Nationally, the volume of non-real estate loans to the farm sector for operating expenses, equipment and livestock was 40 percent lower in the fourth quarter of ...

