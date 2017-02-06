Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / The Ambrose School doubles its property (access required)

The Ambrose School doubles its property (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 6, 2017 0

The Tudor Age is expanding at Locust Grove Road and Chinden Boulevard in Meridian, where The Ambrose School since 2009 has replicated 15th century Tudor architecture for its K-12 Christian school. Ambrose around the start of year put out “future building site” signage on an 8-acre corner property at Locust Grove and Chinden. The land adjoins ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo