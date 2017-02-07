Allie Suppe joins Thornton Oliver Keller

Allie Suppe is the newest addition to Thornton Oliver Keller’s brokerage assistant team.

Suppe has considerable brokerage assistant experience and customer service expertise. She is responsible for creating and modifying all lease and sale documents and agreements. She also originates and updates property flyers and proposal packages while helping create marketing strategies for projects and developing contract timelines.

Prior to joining TOK, Suppe was a senior brokerage assistant at Boise’s Cushman & Wakefield Commerce. Allie holds a BA in history with a minor in communications from Boise State University.



Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate is an Idaho-based full service commercial real estate company offering brokerage and property management services.