Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Allie Suppe joins Thornton Oliver Keller

Allie Suppe joins Thornton Oliver Keller

By: IBR Staff February 7, 2017 0

allie_suppe_white-1Allie Suppe is the newest addition to Thornton Oliver Keller’s brokerage assistant team.

Suppe has considerable brokerage assistant experience and customer service expertise. She is responsible for creating and modifying all lease and sale documents and agreements. She also originates and updates property flyers and proposal packages while helping create marketing strategies for projects and developing contract timelines.

Prior to joining TOK, Suppe was a senior brokerage assistant at Boise’s Cushman & Wakefield Commerce. Allie holds a BA in history with a minor in communications from Boise State University.

Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate is an Idaho-based full service commercial real estate company offering brokerage and property management services.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo