A national, upper-midscale hotel chain constructing a 53-room hotel in Soda Springs, tucked away in southeastern Idaho? Why not? Pretty much each of Cobblestone Hotels’ 70 properties is in a city far, far off the radar for savvy travelers and likely even for most residents in the 14 states where the Neenah, Wisc., hotelier has locations. The ...