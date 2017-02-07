Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Cobblestone Inn commits to 53-room hotel in Soda Springs (access required)

Cobblestone Inn commits to 53-room hotel in Soda Springs (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 7, 2017 0

A national, upper-midscale hotel chain constructing a 53-room hotel in Soda Springs, tucked away in southeastern Idaho? Why not? Pretty much each of Cobblestone Hotels’ 70 properties is in a city far, far off the radar for savvy travelers and likely even for most residents in the 14 states where the Neenah, Wisc., hotelier has locations. The ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo