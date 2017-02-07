Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

The Idaho House of Representatives voted 52 to 18 to kill a bill that bans the Idaho Lottery's electronic TouchTabs game Feb. 7. TouchTabs machines are electronic versions of pull tab lottery games placed in about 150 bars across the state. The machines require a player to insert cash initially, but keep an electronic balance for any earned ...