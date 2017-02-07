Quantcast
By: Benton Alexander Smith February 7, 2017 0

The Idaho House of Representatives voted 52 to 18 to kill a bill that bans the Idaho Lottery's electronic TouchTabs game Feb. 7. TouchTabs machines are electronic versions of pull tab lottery games placed in about 150 bars across the state. The machines require a player to insert cash initially, but keep an electronic balance for any earned ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

