Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine to break ground in April (access required)

Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine to break ground in April (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 7, 2017 0

Construction is expected to start in April on the $34 million Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, the state’s first medical college. The L-shaped, roughly 90,000- to 95,000-square-foot ICOM will be built at the same Central Drive education cluster as Idaho State University - Meridian Health Science Center, Renaissance High School, and West Ada School District in ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo