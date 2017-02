Kathy Lorenz is chairman of the board at Capital Matrix

Kathryn Lorenz has been elected chairman of the board at Capital Matrix. Kathy has been on the board since 2011. She will replace Ed Bodily from Little Morris LLP, Certified Public Accountants, who has served as chairman since 2015. Kathy works as a business banker at Zions Bank in Boise.

Capital Matrix works with lending institutions to provide SBA 504 commercial real estate financing for small and medium-sized businesses.