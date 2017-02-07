Korey Woodley is new manager of Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee

Korey Woodley has been chosen as the new executive manager of the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee, a multi-jurisdictional group with a mission of ensuring a safe and sustainable water supply.

Woodley replaces Steve Robischon, who will remain as the organization’s technical advisor.

Woodley has a BA in political science and BS in environmental geography from the University of North Dakota. She also holds an MS from from Washington State University in environmental and natural resource science. At WSU, she participated in an interdisciplinary program linking science and policy with a study focus on the water basins of the Palouse River and Spokane River. Additionally, Woodley is a 2014 National Science Foundation Research Fellow and holds a Tidal Leadership Certificate from WSU. Throughout her education she achieved major scholarships for her community involvement and research success including the McNair Scholarship for minorities and first generation students, Milton R. Young Public Service Scholarship, and most recently the Palouse Audubon Society research grant.

The acquifer committee was formed in 1967 because of declining groundwater levels in the area’s municipal wells. The Palouse groundwater basin is the sole source of water for more than 60,000 residents of Pullman, Wash. and Moscow and outlying areas in both Whitman County, Wash. and Latah County, Idaho.