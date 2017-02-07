Quantcast
Simplot acquires two Hawaiian businesses (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith February 7, 2017 0

The J.R. Simplot Co. has acquired three stores in Hawaii as part of its turf and horticulture business. Simplot announced the acquisition of Hawaii Grower Products and Pacific Agricultural Sales and Services Feb. 2 . Both stores previously sold Simplot fertilizers, but are family owned operations that approached Simplot about being acquired, said Josh Jordan, communications manager ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

