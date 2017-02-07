Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The J.R. Simplot Co. has acquired three stores in Hawaii as part of its turf and horticulture business. Simplot announced the acquisition of Hawaii Grower Products and Pacific Agricultural Sales and Services Feb. 2 . Both stores previously sold Simplot fertilizers, but are family owned operations that approached Simplot about being acquired, said Josh Jordan, communications manager ...