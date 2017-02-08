Athlos Academies hopes to move into former Macy’s building by June

The new, exterior “rustic modern” look is in place for the new Athlos Academies headquarters within the former Macy’s building.

Windows now bear louvered sunshade awnings and a much larger louvered sunshade overhangs the roof. New storefront windows were installed around the Idaho and 10th street sides in the last week of January.

Converting the original 1927 C.C. Anderson building into a modern teacher training center complete with basketball court and striped football turf has become a drawn-out process due to construction worker shortages, weather and historic quirks in the building, said David Jeppson, Athlos’ president.

Athlos started work within the four-story, 115,721-square-foot space in November 2015 with the ambition to open in June 2016. Jeppson said no opening date is set now but he hopes he can occupy the building this June for Athlos’ annual summer institute for teachers and staff at Athlos Academies across the country and others interested in establishing Athlos Academies.

“It needs to take its time,” Jeppson said. “It’s an old building. There are very few straight lines. Everything has been a little more difficult. We’re hoping to be in it in the next couple months.”

The offices on the second level are framed in and roughed in with utilities with doors getting installed at this time. The mezzanine level is roughed in but has no décor. The main floor will be the last completed, Jeppson said.

Athlos has no plans for the fourth level at this time and is considering whether to lease it out, he said.

Boise-based BRS Architects have designed all the Athlos schools since 2012. Phoenix-based Vector Constructors is the general contractor.

Athlos Academies is a Boise-based builder and curriculum provider for independently operated charter schools with a curriculum based on the three pillars of prepared mind, healthy body and performance character.