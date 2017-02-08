Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau names 2017 board leaders

The Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau has elected new members and leadership positions for the 2017 board of directors.

The Boise CVB’s board acts in an advisory role for the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce. Board members serve a three-year term with opportunity to renew for an additional term.

The new board leaders are:

Rebecca Hupp is the board chair and she serves on the executive committee. Hupp is the director at the Boise Airport. She has more than a decade of

experience in the airline industry from positions with Bangor International Airport in Maine and Aberdeen Regional Airport in South Dakota, and the Kansas City Aviation Department.

Dave Terrell is the chair-elect of the board and will serve as the 2018 board chair. Terrell is the president of the southern Idaho region for Washington Trust Bank, an organization he’s worked with for more than 16 years.

Mike McKnight is the past chair, after serving as chair in 2016. McKnight is vice president of operations and asset manager for Rocky Mountain Management and Development, LLC in Boise. There he is responsible for the daily functions of the hospitality division and manages several commercial properties. McKnight is active in the tourism industry through service to Best Western International, Treasure Valley Lodging Association and Idaho Hospitality Education Foundation.

Moya Shatz Dolsby is board treasurer. She is a former Boise CVB board chair and still serves on the executive committee. Dolsby is the executive director of the Idaho Wine Commission and works collaboratively with organizations like the Boise CVB and Idaho Tourism to promote the Boise valley, and surrounding wine regions, to national media and prospective growers.

New board members are:

Aaron Black is the general manager of the Inn at 500. Black has more than 25 years of hotel experience in Toronto, Maui, St. Louis, Vermont and Maine.

Sylvia Hampel is the president of Clearview Cleaning. She is joining the Boise CVB board after serving a full term, including a chair position, with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Kathy Pidgeon is the general manager of the Riverside Hotel. She has worked with the Riverside Hotel for 30 years .

The nonprofit CVB works to enhance Boise’s economy through the marketing, promotion and selling of the city and region as a site for conventions, corporate meetings, trade shows, leisure travel, cultural, sports, and special events.