Four join board of Usful Glassworks

Four new board members have joined Usful Glassworks.

Aimee Ricci owns Shoe Hound, a store in Eagle. Ricci has been a long time supporter of Usful Glassworks and is the recipient of the organization’s first ever silent auction dinner with music.

Hailey Minder, assistant wine maker at Telaya Winery, has volunteered with Usful making glassware. Kaitlyn Bishop, a development associate at ACLU, has been a volunteer a little over a year assisting Usful with book keeping and writing grants.

Carame Horner, lead advisor for Aveda, has also been a volunteer for little over a year supporting Usful with social media, newsletter and event planning.