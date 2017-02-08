Idaho insurance exchange sees another record enrollment

Your Health Idaho’s executive director says nearly 106,000 Idahoans are enrolled in health insurance plans on the state-based exchange.

Pat Kelly announced the record-breaking numbers Feb. 8. First-time enrollees made up roughly a third of total enrollment.

The exchange is part of the Affordable Care Act. Idaho was one of a dozen states, as well as the only Republican-dominated state, to launch its own exchange in 2014. Lawmakers are currently waiting on the Republican-controlled Congress to see if the federal law will be replaced or replaced.

An estimated 87 percent of Idahoans enrolled on the exchange depend on federal subsidies to help cover the cost of their insurance plans.

Idaho’s exchange enrollment period ended Jan. 31.