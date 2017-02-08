Judy Bicknell Taylor named to lead Idaho Commission on Aging

Judy Bicknell Taylor has been named as the new administrator of the Idaho Commission on Aging.

Taylor served until recently as associate executive director of the State Board of Nursing. She stepped down from that position, which she had held since 2014, to accept the Commission on Aging job left vacant by the retirement of Severina “Sam” Haws. Taylor previously was interim director of patient care services for St. Luke’s McCall Hospital, and director of clinical services and director of nursing services at the Elks Rehabilitation Hospital in Boise.

Taylor received her initial nursing education at the University of Southern California Medical Center, her bachelor’s degree in nursing at California State University, and her master’s degree in nursing at California State University-Dominguez Hills. Taylor began her health care career in 1982 as an emergency medical technician. After completing her university education, she worked as a nurse, taught in university nursing programs and, at the State Board of Nursing, oversaw practice, education and internal operations.