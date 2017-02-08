Quantcast
By: Teya Vitu February 8, 2017 0

In its first year with a one-man Boise office, the Montana & Idaho Community Development Corp. issued a larger volume of small business loans in Idaho than in its home state of Montana. The Missoula-based small business lender gave out $5 million in loans in 2016 to 30 small businesses across Idaho, a 51 percent share ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

