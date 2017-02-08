Tyler Stimpson is market research analyst for Thornton Oliver Keller

Tyler Stimpson has joined Thornton Oliver Keller as a market research analyst.

Stimpson has three years of market research knowledge and five years of work experience compiling detailed data. He will assist with the writing and distribution of TOK’s bi-annual Market Watch report and the monthly Market Review newsletter. He will also be responsible for monitoring and compiling daily market changes and statistics.

Stimpson attended Brigham Young University, later earning his BS from Boise State University.

Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate is an Idaho-based full service commercial real estate company offering brokerage and property management services.