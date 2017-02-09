Angela Erickson appointed to NAHB committee

Angela Erickson, vice president and commercial lender at Idaho Independent Bank, was appointed to the National Association of Home Builders Associate Member Committee during the International Builders Show in Orlando, Fla. In addition, she was named as committee chair of the Associates of Leadership and Recognition Sub-Committee.

Erickson will lead a committee focused on the recognition of associates and builders on a national level with three NAHB awards granted by the associates. This committee provides ways to encourage leadership and mentoring among the associates of the federation, who make up two-thirds of the NAHB. Erickson also serves as the NAHB associate director for Idaho.

Erickson has 25 years of banking experience, primarily in commercial lending with an emphasis in construction and builder banking. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance from Idaho State University. She is on the executive board of the Idaho Building Contractors Association, and is active in North Idaho Building Contractors Association and the Coeur d’Alene Kiwanis.