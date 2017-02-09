Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



National construction employment reached its highest level in January since 2008, as wages in the industry pushed ever higher, according to a trade group. Employment in the industry increased by 36,000 jobs from December to January, according to an analysis of seasonally adjusted federal data by the Associated General Contractors of America. The roughly 6.8 million ...