Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Construction employment reaches highest level since 2008 (access required)

Construction employment reaches highest level since 2008 (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires February 9, 2017 0

National construction employment reached its highest level in January since 2008, as wages in the industry pushed ever higher, according to a trade group. Employment in the industry increased by 36,000 jobs from December to January, according to an analysis of seasonally adjusted federal data by the Associated General Contractors of America. The roughly 6.8 million ...

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo