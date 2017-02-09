Fabiola McClellan is new Idaho-Mexico Trade Office representative

Fabiola McClellan has been selected as the new Idaho-Mexico Trade Office representative.

McClellan has been the managing partner of ATTEND Marketing Internationa for the last three years, managing several USA pavilions at trade shows in Mexico. From 2010-2013 she served as a senior marketing specialist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Agriculture Service in Mexico. Between 1998 and 2007 she lived in Santiago, Chile; Sao Paulo, Brazil and London and was involved in various leadership roles with the American School Foundation. Between 1992 and 1997 she worked for Disney Consumer Products in Mexico as a food and promotions director and was then promoted to marketing director. Previous to her work at Disney she was a brand manager for Nestlé U.S.A. and Mexico.

McClellan has a BA from Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas in French Language and International Studies; a BBA from the University of Texas at Austin in marketing and international business and an MBA from the University of Texas at Austin in marketing and finance.