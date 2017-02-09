Five promoted at Harris & Co. CPAs

Kevin Congo, Chris Stevens, Matthew Goodfellow, Heath Quist and Sam Nduko have been promoted at Harris & Co. Certified Public Accountants.

Congo, CPA was promoted from senior accountant to manager. He has been with the firm for 3 years and has over 5 years of experience in the public accounting field.

Stevens was promoted from staff to senior accountant in the audit department. He has been with the firm for two years and recently finished his last CPA exam.

Goodfellow, EA was promoted from staff to senior accountant in the tax department. He has been with the firm for more

than one year. He in the process of completing his CPA exams and obtaining his CPA license.

Quist, CPA has been promoted from staff to senior accountant in the tax department. He has been with the firm for one year.

Nduko has been promoted from staff to senior accountant in the audit department. He has been with the firm for six

months and has more than four years of experience in the accounting industry.