Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Rexburg hosted its first Startup Weekend event Feb. 2 through Feb. 4 and is now considering doing one annually. Startup Weekend is a 54-hour competition designed to teach aspiring entrepreneurs how to turn an idea into a business. Participants form teams and develop a product and pitch deck. Local business owners mentor the teams and teach them how to ...