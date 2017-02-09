Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Rexburg hosts its first Startup Weekend (access required)

Rexburg hosts its first Startup Weekend (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith February 9, 2017 0

Rexburg hosted its first Startup Weekend event Feb. 2 through Feb. 4 and is now considering doing one annually. Startup Weekend is a 54-hour competition designed to teach aspiring entrepreneurs how to turn an idea into a business. Participants form teams and develop a product and pitch deck. Local business owners mentor the teams and teach them how to ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo