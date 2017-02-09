Quantcast
The sky's the limit with cloud-based accounting (access required)

The sky’s the limit with cloud-based accounting (access required)

By: Jamie M. Allman, CPA February 9, 2017 0

The beginning of the year is the best time for businesses to cleanly make any changes, such as policy, service providers, and especially accounting systems. Over the past several years, more and more small to medium-size businesses have been making the switch to cloud-based accounting. Cloud-based accounting has become an attractive option over traditional, locally ...

