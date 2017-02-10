Adam Richins promoted at Idaho Power

Adam Richins has been promoted to serve as Idaho Power’s vice president of customer operations and business development, effective March 1. In his new role, Richins will oversee customer operations, business development, and customer relations and energy efficiency.

Richins has served as general manager of customer operations engineering and construction since January 2014. He has been with Idaho Power since 2011, when he joined the company as senior counsel in the Llgal department.

Richins holds two BS degrees, one in mathematics from the University of Puget Sound and a second in civil engineering from Columbia University. He earned his law degree from the University of Washington. Richins graduated from Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program in 2016.