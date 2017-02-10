Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Adam Richins promoted at Idaho Power

Adam Richins promoted at Idaho Power

By: IBR Staff February 10, 2017 0

adam-richinsAdam Richins has been promoted to serve as Idaho Power’s vice president of customer operations and business development, effective March 1. In his new role, Richins will oversee customer operations, business development, and customer relations and energy efficiency.

Richins has served as general manager of customer operations engineering and construction since January 2014. He has been with Idaho Power since 2011, when he joined the company as senior counsel in the Llgal department.

Richins holds two BS degrees, one in mathematics from the University of Puget Sound and a second in civil engineering from Columbia University. He earned his law degree from the University of Washington. Richins graduated from Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program in 2016.

 

 

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo