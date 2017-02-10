Kasey Farrar moves up at Idaho Independent Bank

Kasey Farrar has been promoted to assistant vice president and compliance officer at Idaho Independent Bank. In her new role, Farrar will ensure bank-wide compliance with bank policies and procedures, federal and state laws, and regulations related to deposit operations and the Bank Secrecy Act. She has also been designated as IIB’s BSA Officer.

Farrar joined IIB in September 2013 as a compliance specialist. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and associate’s degree in social science from Boise State University.