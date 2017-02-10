Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Kasey Farrar moves up at Idaho Independent Bank

Kasey Farrar moves up at Idaho Independent Bank

By: IBR Staff February 10, 2017 0

farrar_kasey_004_blueKasey Farrar has been promoted to assistant vice president and compliance officer at Idaho Independent Bank. In her new role, Farrar will ensure bank-wide compliance with bank policies and procedures, federal and state laws, and regulations related to deposit operations and the Bank Secrecy Act. She has also been designated as IIB’s BSA Officer.

Farrar joined IIB in September 2013 as a compliance specialist. She has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and associate’s degree in social science from Boise State University.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo