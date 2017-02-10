Knute Sandahl appointed vice-chair of Idaho Lands Resource Coordinating Council

Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl has been appointed to a two-year term as vice-chair of the Idaho Lands Resource Coordinating Council. After his term as vice-chair, Sandahl will serve an additional two-year term as chairman.

Sandahl has more than 33 years of fire service experience including career and volunteer fire fighting. He earned the Arson Investigator Certificate from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office in 1993. In 2006, he joined the Idaho State Fire Marshal’s Office as a plans reviewer, and was appointed state Fire Marshal in December 2015. Sandahl volunteers with Gem County Fire and EMS.

The ILRCC facilitates strategic natural resource management across Idaho land ownerships and assists the state forester with implementing Idaho’s Forest Action Plan, a long-term coordinated strategy for reducing threats to Idaho’s forests. Council members include representatives from city, county, state, and federal governments, and from land trust organizations, green industry, tribes, private forest landowners, forestry consultants, universities, and public utilities.