Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Nampa auto store acquired by Northwest retail chain (access required)

Nampa auto store acquired by Northwest retail chain (access required)

By: IBR Staff February 10, 2017 0

A Portland, Ore. auto parts retail chain has acquired Gabe’s Auto Parts in Nampa. Baxter Auto Parts is a family owned store with 37 locations and four warehouses in Washington, Oregon and California. It announced it acquired Gabe’s Auto Parts Jan. 30. Gabe’s will add new product lines and will change its name to Baxter Auto Parts, but ...

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo