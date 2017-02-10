Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

A Portland, Ore. auto parts retail chain has acquired Gabe’s Auto Parts in Nampa. Baxter Auto Parts is a family owned store with 37 locations and four warehouses in Washington, Oregon and California. It announced it acquired Gabe’s Auto Parts Jan. 30. Gabe’s will add new product lines and will change its name to Baxter Auto Parts, but ...