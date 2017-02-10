Quantcast
Roundup 2.10.17

Roundup 2.10.17

February 10, 2017

A private investor purchased .34 acre, adjacent to Natural Grocers, at 620 N. Main St. in Hailey.  Paul Kenny, CCIM, and Matt Bogue, CCIM, of Paul Kenny & Matt Bogue Commercial facilitated the transaction. Five Bee Hives purchased a 2,402-square-foot-building for honey processing at 117 Honeysuckle St. in Bellevue.  Paul Kenny, CCIM, and Matt Bogue, CCIM, ...

