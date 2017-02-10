Quantcast
Shane Bell named vice president of Life Care’s Frontier Region

By: IBR Staff February 10, 2017 0

shane-life-careShane Bell was recently named vice president for Life Care Centers of America’s skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities in southern Idaho and Utah.

Bell previously served as executive director at Kindred Nursing and Rehabilitation in Nampa for nine years.  He has five more years of experience with Kindred Healthcare, two years of experience at Sun Health in Boise and two years of experience at Garden Plaza of Valley View in Boise.

Bell has worked in senior care for 19 years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in radiographic science health administration from Idaho State University.

