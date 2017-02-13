56-room hotel is on the way in Bellevue

Bellevue is the city where Wood River Valley’s working class sleeps. It doesn’t usually host the many visitors to the Bellevue-Hailey-Ketchum-Sun Valley corridor, unless they stay at the only motel in town, the 21-room High Country Motel.

Greg Anderson is putting Bellevue in the hotel world.

He started construction in September on a 56-room, three-story Silver Creek Hotel on undeveloped land alongside Main Street toward the north end of town.

Anderson is building the hotel as much for tourists as he is for people who live in Bellevue, which has a population of 2,300.

“The people that live here, it’s their extra bedroom,” Anderson said about Silver Creek Hotel, which he expects to open in July. “It’s amazing how often people come down for weddings or a funeral. A lot of people down here don’t have an extra bedroom.”

Anderson will build two multi-room suites into Silver Creek and there will be some luxury rooms, but he said 80 percent of the rooms will be “affordable,” maybe around $109 a night.

“I’m going after the average family in this valley,” Anderson said. “How many can afford $250 a night? That’s the entry level in Ketchum.”

The Silver Creek Hotel will also be ideal for visitors to the nearby Silver Creek Preserve, said Jeff Bacon, executive director of The Chamber, based in Hailey but the only active chamber of commerce in the Wood River Valley.

“(The hotel) gives Bellevue an opportunity to take advantage of the proximity to Silver Creek fishing,” Bacon said. “Overall, just having the ability to have a meeting place is going to be huge for the city.”

The hotel will have a 300-square-foot conference room for 15 to 20 people and a 500-square-foot room for up to 50 people. It will have full breakfast but no restaurant is planned, Anderson said.

Anderson also owns the 101-room Stagecoach Inn in Salmon, which he acquired in 2007. Anderson is a Salmon native and lived there until moving to Bellevue in 2012 to live at the 130-acre Bell Mountain Ranch, an alfalfa farm.

“I did not just want to farm,” Anderson said. “I was trying to buy a hotel (in Wood River Valley) for 1½ years. I looked at the High Country Motel.”

He found a two-acre patch with cows next to the Bellevue Square business park, home to La Ranita Mini Market and Durity Vape with Giddy Up Coffee and Happy Feet day care in a second building in back.

“You’re running out of land in the valley,” Anderson said. “There’s not a lot of choices. I like Bellevue.”

The Silver Creek Hotel is the next step in a 20-year process of Bellevue expanding to the north, first with a Valley Market building in 1997 that Atkinsons’ Market acquired in 2003, and then with construction of Bellevue Square in 2000. A Family Dollar followed next to Atkinsons’ in 2012.

“Part of it is that was all the vacant land available,” said Paul Kenny, broker at Paul Kenny & Matt Bogue Commercial Real Estate in Ketchum, who was Anderson’s agent for the hotel property. “People came up and bought those parcels and started to develop.”

The $5 million hotel was designed by Jay Cone Architecture of Hailey. The general contractor is Riemann Design & Construction of Hailey. The Silver Creek Hotel is a modular structure produced by Nashua Homes of Boise.

“It’s hard to build big places in small towns,” Anderson said about choosing modular construction. “Paul Kenny helped me ferret out the property. One thing about Jay Cone, he has the finesse to work with the city and myself. Dave Riemann gets projects done and he does an excellent job. Region IV Development Association in Twin Falls helped me through the grueling process to get approved with the (Small Business Administration for financing).”