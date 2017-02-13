Annette G. Elg appointed to IDACORP and Idaho Power boards

Annette G. Elg has been appointed to the boards of IDACORP and Idaho Power Company.

Elg served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for the J.R. Simplot Company from 2002 until her retirement in August. Her appointment to the boards was Feb. 8. She joined Simplot in 1989.

Prior to her tenure at Simplot, Elg spent 10 years with the Boise office of Arthur Andersen LLP, where she served clients in a variety of industries. Elg was named to the board of directors of Cascade Bancorp in July 2014, where she serves on the audit and governance and nominating committees.

Elg is a 1978 graduate of the University of Idaho College of Business and Economics, and has also completed the executive program at the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. She is a certified public accountant in Idaho, and a member of the Idaho Society of CPAs and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.