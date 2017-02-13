College of Western Idaho promotes VPs, director

College of Western Idaho has announced several changes and promotions.

Craig Brown will now serve as CWI’s vice president of operations. Brown will continue to oversee real estate and campus planning, facilities planning and management, strategic planning and institutional effectiveness, and the CWI Foundation. Additionally, he will assume responsibilities and oversight for information technology, risk management, legal, and auxiliaries.

Brenda Pettinger has been named CWI’s assistant vice president for academic affairs and career and technical education. Pettinger previously was dean of the College’s Academic Affairs division.

Christi Rood has been promoted to assistant vice president of economic development for the college. Rood has been serving as CWI’s executive director of workforce development. She will continue to manage workforce development while promoting the college’s role in economic development.

Audrey Eldridge has been promoted to CWI’s director of marketing and communications. She previously served at the college as a marketing representative III.