Jeremy Putman promoted at neUdesign Architecture

Jeremy Putman promoted at neUdesign Architecture

By: IBR Staff February 13, 2017 0

jeremy-putmanJeremy Putman has received recognition and benefits as an associate architect with neUdesign Architecture, LLC in Meridian. He remains the firm’s director of design.

Putman has been with neUdesign for more than six years, and obtained his licensure as an architect more than two years ago. He has been working in the field of design for almost 20 years.

Putman’s new  responsibilities include involvement with business decisions, leadership recognition, and new opportunities that will lead the position of principal architect in the firm.

