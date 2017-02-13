Quantcast
Ridley’s reopens in Weiser, ponders building a new store (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 13, 2017 0

Ridley’s Family Markets has demolished one-third of its Weiser store and in the next couple weeks will determine whether any of the building can be saved, a company official said. The 30,000-square-foot Ridley’s and dozens of other buildings in Weiser were heavily damaged Jan. 19 in a snowstorm. One-third of the roof on the backside of ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

