Vicki Carley is the new regional director of sales for Block 22 Hotels, including The Grove Hotel, Hotel 43 and Courtyard by Marriott Boise Downtown. In her new role, she will create an area sales team that supports all three hotels along with CenturyLink Arena and the Idaho Steelheads.

Carley has more than 30 years of hotel experience to the position, which includes 27 years in the Boise market in various capacities from hotel operations and sales in both full service and select service.