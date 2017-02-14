Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Bonneville County has bought the former Washington Federal Bank/Bank of America building in Idaho Falls, across the street from the county courthouse, for $360,000 from its reserve fund. The bank building will house the county treasurer and geographic information systems office, both moving out of the courthouse to free space for court functions, Bonneville County Commissioner ...