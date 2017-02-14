Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Bonneville County will move treasurer into former bank building (access required)

Bonneville County will move treasurer into former bank building (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 14, 2017 0

Bonneville County has bought the former Washington Federal Bank/Bank of America building in Idaho Falls, across the street from the county courthouse, for $360,000 from its reserve fund. The bank building will house the county treasurer and geographic information systems office, both moving out of the courthouse to free space for court functions, Bonneville County Commissioner ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo